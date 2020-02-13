Ryan Girdler Has Ripped Into Proposed Changes To Junior Rugby League Rules

Triple M's Ryan Girdler has ripped into the proposed changes to junior rugby league laws.

LISTEN HERE:

"Are we putting these parameters in place to protect the kids or are we trying to control the parents out there who lose their shit on a weekly basis," Girdler told The Rush Hour with MG.

The proposed changes are set to made in junior rugby league competitions in South-East Queensland, which will see U6/7's not allowed to tackle, while grassroots players will not play for points until 13-years of age.

Titans hooker Nathan Peats took to Twitter to have his say on the issue.

Girdler and Rush Hour co-host Liam Flanagan debated the issue on Thursday night, hear the full chat below.