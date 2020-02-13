Ryan Girdler Has Ripped Into Proposed Changes To Junior Rugby League Rules
Triple M's Ryan Girdler has ripped into the proposed changes to junior rugby league laws.
"Are we putting these parameters in place to protect the kids or are we trying to control the parents out there who lose their shit on a weekly basis," Girdler told The Rush Hour with MG.
The proposed changes are set to made in junior rugby league competitions in South-East Queensland, which will see U6/7's not allowed to tackle, while grassroots players will not play for points until 13-years of age.
Titans hooker Nathan Peats took to Twitter to have his say on the issue.
