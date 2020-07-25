Ryan Girdler Has Slammed A "Poor Coaching Decision" From Anthony Seibold After Another Thumping Loss

The Brisbane Broncos suffered another thumping loss, this time it was at the hands of the Melbourne Storm.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold did make changes to his side, moving Anthony Milford to fullback and recalling young halfback Tom Dearden.

But moving Milford to the number one jersey was a "poor coaching decision" according to Triple M's Ryan Girdler who slammed the move from Seibold.

