Ryan Girdler Hopes "Common Sense Prevails" During Waerea-Hargreaves' Judiciary Hearing

Triple M NRL's Ryan Girdler is hoping "common sense prevails" during the judiciary hearing of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves this coming week.

Waerea-Hargreaves is facing the prospect of missing the first week of the finals series after being hit with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge.

While a fine would've been sufficient, prior charges this year resulted in the 30-year-old facing the suspension.

Girdler chipped in calling for common sense, speaking on Triple M Saturday NRL.

