Ryan Girdler Is A Fan Of The Proposed Conference System BUT One Major Flaw Must Be Addressed

The NRL are looking to revolutionise rugby league in Australia by introducing conference systems in the NRL.

The competition will be split into two, with the nine Sydney clubs forming one conference.

Conference two will involve the rest of the NRL teams plus expansions sides in Brisbane and New Zealand.

Triple M's Ryan Girdler is a fan of the proposed system but is advocating for one major change to how a winner is determined.

