Ryan Girdler Is Hoping Brad Fittler Picks & Sticks With Current Crop Of Blues

Ryan Girdler has told Triple M Saturday footy, he hopes NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler "holds his nerve" and sticks with Nathan Cleary and especially Cody Walker for Game II.

On Thursday night, reports filtered through Mitchell Pearce is set to return to the Origin arena and partner Nathan Cleary in the halves.

However, Girdler reckons the Game I halves deserve another shot.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a wider talk break around the NSW Blues, where the team also discussed who should come in for the innjured David Klemmer and Nick Cotric; hear the full chat below.