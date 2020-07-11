Ryan Girdler Makes A Big Call On The North Queensland Cowboys

Josh McGuire labelled his side embarrassing after the Cowboys were thumped by the Roosters on Thursday night.

The North Queensland side have only managed three wins in 2020.

In fact the club have only won 9 times in the past two seasons, and according to Triple M's Ryan Girdler it's time for a massive change.

