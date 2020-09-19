Ryan Girdler Makes A Call On The Parramatta Eels' Premiership Chances

2020 was supposed to be the year of the Eel in the NRL.

The Eels started (and re-started) the 2020 season on-fire and were a chance to take the Minor Premiership at once stage.

Yet a form slump and a few losses has relegated the club to fourth spot, where they are likely to finish.

But can they win the Premiership? Triple M's Ryan Girdler has made a call on their chances.

