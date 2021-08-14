Ryan Girdler & Mark Geyer Blast Match Review Committee Over Victor Radley Suspension

Triple M's Mark Geyer and Ryan Girdler have blasted the Match Review Committee's decision to suspend Victor Radley. 

The Roosters lock was hit with a grade two dangerous contact charge for making contact with the legs of Albert Kelly as the Broncos halfback attempted a field-goal.

Radley is facing 3-4 weeks on the sidelines which both Girdler and Geyer believe is extremely excessive.

