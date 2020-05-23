Ryan Girdler & Mark Geyer Debate Whether The Revised NRL Draw Is "Unfair" For Some NRL Clubs

Roosters supremo Nick Politis called it a "TV schedule" while Raiders coach Ricky Stuart questioned whether broadcaster Channel Nine even like rugby league. 

It's the topic that has divided the rugby league community, the fairness of the revised NRL draw. 

And it was a major talking point on Triple M's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler and MG sharing their thoughts.

