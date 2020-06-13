Ryan Girdler & Nathan Brown Debate Who Should Be The NSW Blues Number 7
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Friday night provided a cracking contest between two Premiership favourites in the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers.
It was also a chance to see Mitch Moses and Nathan Cleary battle it out, for possibly the number 7 jersey for the Blues.
Yet, the incumbent is Mitchell Pearce.
It provides Brad Fittler with a good headache ahead of November's series, but that didn't stop the debate between Ryan Girdler and Nathan Brown.
