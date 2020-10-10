Ryan Girdler & Nathan Brown Discuss The Impact Of Kalyn Ponga Missing This Year's Origin Series

Kalyn Ponga was the latest Queenslander that will miss the end of year Origin series.

Ponga will undergo shoulder surgery this week joining David Fifita and Michael Morgan on the sidelines through injury.

And they may be severely depleted but it's just where they want to be according to Triple M's Ryan Girdler.

Girdler & inbound Warriors coach Nathan Brown (who coach Ponga) discussed the impact of the star fullback missing this year's series.

LISTEN BELOW:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.