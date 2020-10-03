Ryan Girdler & Nathan Brown Share Their Opinions Of Kevin Walters Landing The Broncos Coaching Gig

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Ryan Girdler & Nathan Brown Share Their Opinions Of Kevin Walters Landing The Broncos Coaching Gig

Getty Images

Triple M's Ryan Girdler reckons Kevin Walters was the right man for the job at the Brisbane Broncos.

However, there's one factor that is a concern from Girds' which stems from the past two years of Walters coaching the Queensland Maroons. 

Both Girdler & Nathan Brown shared their opinions on the appointment on the Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

