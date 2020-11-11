Ryan Girdler Recalls The Huge Spray He Copped From Glen Lazarus On Origin Debut

Ryan Girdler's Origin debut didn't go all according to plan.

Speaking on Triple M's Rush Hour, Girdler recalled his debut in particular the moment he missed a tackle which led to a Queensland try.

Enter big Glen Lazarus, who delivered an almighty spray.

LISTEN HERE:

