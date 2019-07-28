Ryan Girdler Reckons Jimmy Maloney Can Become A Cult Hero In France Ahead Of Super League Switch

Panthers great Ryan Girdler reckons James Maloney can become a cult hero when he joins the Catalans Dragons to play in the Super League from 2020.

The announcement was made during the week that Maloney will cut short his contract with the Panthers by one-year to take up a lucrative deal with the French club.

And it's not just Maloney's ability on the field which makes Girdler think the 32-year-old can become a hero but his larrikin personality off-field.

Girdler also re-told a hilarious yarn about how French side's prepare for games.

