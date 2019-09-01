Triple M's Ryan Girdler reckons the NRL could do with a wildcard finals system.

Speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL, Girdler believes it could put more eyeballs on the game at the back end of the regular season.

The Wildcard weekend round would take place between 7th-10th place, with the Top 6 earning a rest in the "first" week of the finals.

However, fellow Triple M Sunday NRL panel member James Hooper reckons it's nothing more than a gimmick.

"The Top 6 sides have basically locked into the finals for the last three or four weeks and we've had a little bit of a battle for the last two positions, which is great," Girdler told Triple M Sunday NRL.

"But I think if the NRL want to engage the fans of say the Newcastle Knights and the Panthers and even the Bulldogs late in the season, if they want to get eyeballs on the screens which is what it's all about from a commercial standpoint, i think it's absolutely got merit."

I CALL BULLSHIT: