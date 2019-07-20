Ryan Girdler Reckons The Panthers Can't Afford To Let James Maloney Leave For England

Triple M's Ryan Girdler reckons the Penrith Panthers can't afford to lose inspirational playmaker James Maloney to the English Super League next year.

Maloney still has a contract with the club for the 2020 season but big money contracts from the English Super League could see the two-time Premiership winner leave Australia.

But according to Girdler, the Panthers (and the NRL) need Maloney to stay on our shores.

