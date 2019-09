Triple M NRL's Ryan Girdler believes there's been a massive overreaction towards Raiders' forward Hudson Young.

Young received an eight-match suspension following being found guilty of his second eye-gouge offence at the NRL Judiciary this past week.

And according to Girdler the panel got it completely wrong however colleague Wendell Sailor disagreed with Girdler.

Girds' also proposed a radical idea involving suspensions during the finals series; hear the full chat below.