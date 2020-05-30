- NRL NewsRyan Girdler Reckons There's Now "Real Consequences" For Players Following Introduction Of Six Again Rule
Ryan Girdler Reckons There's Now "Real Consequences" For Players Following Introduction Of Six Again Rule
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
Triple M's Ryan Girdler believes there is now real consequences for players in the NRL following the introduction of the six-again rule.
15 ruck infringements were called by the referees after three games since the NRL restart leading to a much faster paced contest.
And now more than ever players must be compliant with the referee.
LISTEN HERE:
Girds and Bryan Fletcher reviewed the move back to one-referee; hear the full chat below.