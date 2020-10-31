Ryan Girdler's Ripping Story About His First Time Driving Down Caxton Street Before Origin

It was one of the most famous sights during an Origin game in the Sunshine State, the bus drive down Caxton Street.

Thousands would line the streets as both buses would make the trip to Suncorp Stadium.

And for former Blues player Ryan Girdler it was an eye-opening experience.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.