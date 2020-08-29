Ryan Girdler's Shock Left Field Candidate To Become The Next Broncos Coach

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Ryan Girdler's Shock Left Field Candidate To Become The Next Broncos Coach

Getty Images

The race to become the next Brisbane Broncos coach is seemingly down to just two candidates; Paul Green & Kevin Walters. 

While many believe Walters is the firm favourite, given his standing within the club, Triple M's Ryan Girdler has thrown out a left field candidate for the role. 

And he is a Premiership winning coach.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

29 August 2020

Triple M NRL
NRL
Ryan Girdler
Brisbane Broncos
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
NRL
Ryan Girdler
Brisbane Broncos
Triple M NRL
NRL
Ryan Girdler
Brisbane Broncos
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs