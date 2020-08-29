Ryan Girdler's Shock Left Field Candidate To Become The Next Broncos Coach

The race to become the next Brisbane Broncos coach is seemingly down to just two candidates; Paul Green & Kevin Walters.

While many believe Walters is the firm favourite, given his standing within the club, Triple M's Ryan Girdler has thrown out a left field candidate for the role.

And he is a Premiership winning coach.

