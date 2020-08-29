Ryan Girdler's Swipe At The Parramatta Eels Following Thumping Loss To The Rabbitohs

Triple M's Ryan Girdler has taken a swipe at the Parramatta Eels following the club's 38-point loss to the Rabbitohs on Thursday Night.

Girdler questioned whether the Parramatta players actually believe they can win a Premiership, after a month of underwhelming performances.

