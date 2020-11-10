Ryan Girdler's Warning To Penrith Panthers As Stephen Crichton's Club Future Remains Unsolved

- NRL NewsRyan Girdler's Warning To Penrith Panthers As Stephen Crichton's Club Future Remains Unsolved
Stephen Crichton's club future in the NRL still remains a mystery, with the strike centre off-contract at the end of the 2021 season.
Earlier in the year, the 20-year-old reportedly made a handshake agreement with Ivan Cleary to stay at the club.
Yet, a change in Crichton's management plus winning Dally M centre of the year & making the NSW Origin squad has the ability to turn this situation on its head.
And Panthers legend & Triple M NRL commentator Ryan Girdler issued a warning to the Panthers & rival NRL clubs over Crichton's next contract.
