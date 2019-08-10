Ryan Girdler Says The NRL Are To Blame For Failing To Suspend Josh McGuire Initially

NRL legend Ryan Girdler has come out swinging against the NRL after Josh McGuire was charged with his third offence for an alleged eye gouge this season.

Girdler told Triple M Saturday NRL not all the blame should be placed on McGuire, but the NRL's inability to charge McGuire initially earlier this year after his first offence is also to blame.

McGuire is facing a three-four week ban after being hit with another contrary conduct charge.

According to NRL.com, McGuire is set to take the early guilty plea meaning he can return for the club's last round away fixture against the Storm.

