Triple M's Ryan Girdler has slammed the decision to suspend Roosters lock Victor Radley for his shot on Cameron Munster.

Radley is facing a suspension of two to three weeks after being hit with a grade two careless high tackle charge.

While admitting the shot was lazy, Girdler told the Triple M Saturday Scrum a two or three week suspension on top of being sent to the sin-bin is "ridiculous."

