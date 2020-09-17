Ryan Girdler Urges The Panthers To Play Finals Matches At ANZ Stadium

Panthers legend Ryan Girdler has urged the club to play their finals matches at ANZ Stadium and not Penrith Park.

The Panthers can host their opening finals at their home stadium but risk locking out up to 32,000 fans.

Girdler reckons the club should "look after the Penrith community" by moving the game, potentially against the Parramatta Eels, to the Olympic Stadium.

