Ryan Girdler & Wendell Sailor Reflect On Boyd Cordner's Incredible Career Following Retirement Announcement

Triple M's Ryan Girdler & Wendell Sailor have reflected on Boyd Cordner's incredible career following his retirement announcement on Monday due to concussion issues. 

Cordner played 180+ NRL games and won just about everything there is to win in rugby league including three Premierships, Origin series and a World Cup. 

Speaking on the announcement Girdler called it a "sad day" for rugby league, while Sailor reflected on being introduced to a 15-year-old Cordner by Brad Fittler. 

14 June 2021

