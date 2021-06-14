Ryan Girdler & Wendell Sailor Reflect On Boyd Cordner's Incredible Career Following Retirement Announcement

Triple M's Ryan Girdler & Wendell Sailor have reflected on Boyd Cordner's incredible career following his retirement announcement on Monday due to concussion issues.

Cordner played 180+ NRL games and won just about everything there is to win in rugby league including three Premierships, Origin series and a World Cup.

Speaking on the announcement Girdler called it a "sad day" for rugby league, while Sailor reflected on being introduced to a 15-year-old Cordner by Brad Fittler.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!