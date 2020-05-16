Ryan Girlder's Message To NRL Hierarchy Following Introduction Of Rule Changes Ahead Of Season Restart

Triple M's Ryan Girdler has urged NRL hierarchy to stick with the rules changes set to be implemented when the competition resumes on May 28.

Earlier this week, the NRL confirmed the competition would revert back to a one-referee system and also introducing a "six-again" rule for ruck infringements, in stead of awarding a penalty.

Speaking on Triple M's Saturday Scrum, Girdler hopes the NRL don't revert back IF there is major scrutiny in the opening rounds.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the NRL's rule changes and the work of Peter V'Landys during the COVID-19 pandemic; hear the full chat below.