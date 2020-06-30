Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's Feud Continues As Reynolds Hilariously Crashes X-Men 20 Year Reunion

Prepare to feel old because here's your reminder that the original X-Men film is turning 20 next month!

To celebrate the milestone, the original cast - including Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and Sir Patrick Stewart - met for a virtual reunion as part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert on June 27th.

But the call was quickly gatecrashed by some of the X-Men stars from later films in the franchise, including Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, and led by Jackman's fake nemesis Ryan Reynolds, who appears in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

See how it went down...