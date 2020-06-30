Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's Feud Continues As Reynolds Hilariously Crashes X-Men 20 Year Reunion
"Knock, knock"
Prepare to feel old because here's your reminder that the original X-Men film is turning 20 next month!
To celebrate the milestone, the original cast - including Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and Sir Patrick Stewart - met for a virtual reunion as part of the Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert on June 27th.
But the call was quickly gatecrashed by some of the X-Men stars from later films in the franchise, including Sophie Turner and James McAvoy, and led by Jackman's fake nemesis Ryan Reynolds, who appears in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).
See how it went down...
Although the video guarantees a laugh, Global Citizen stated the reunion was "to celebrate the heroic acts of healthcare and other essential workers and everyday superheroes".
Still, we can't get enough of the Jackman / Reynolds feud which, according to the pair, has gone on for "generations".
In a video for the All In Challenge, which provides food to those in need during the Covid-19 crisis, Reynolds stated, "The Jackman's and Reynolds' have been mortal enemies for as long as there have been Jackman's and Reynolds'".
Jackman added, "For generations it's been a point of family honour to oppose each other".
And who could forget this iconic failure of a truce, when Jackman and Reynolds agreed to create an advertisement for the other's brand?
Who knows if the pair will ever be able to put aside their 'generational feud'. But in the meantime, we're happy to sit back and enjoy the ramifications.