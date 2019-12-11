Ryan Reynolds' New Movie Is Basically Deadpool Without The Mask And/Or Costume

If Liam Neeson hit his stride playing a stoic, softly spoken killer with a particular set of skills in Taken, so to did Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool's sarcastic superhero with a whole lot of baggage.

And it appears Reynolds is taking a leaf out of Neeson's book by just... copying and pasting every role he's taken since.

The latest is 6 Underground, a - wait for it - Michael Bay-directed blockbuster staring Reynolds as the leader of a rag-tag bunch of operatives who are planning on faking their deaths in a blaze of glory.

Oh, and it's coming to Netflix this Friday. What a time to be alive.

According to reports, 6 Underground will be the one of the most expensive movies Netflix have premiered, coming second only to Will Smith's Bright.

And if the sheer number of explosions in the trailer alone is anything to go by, it's no surprise why; the film is peak Michael Bay (you know, the guy who made all 17 Transformers movies*).

Here's the official synopsis:

"What's the best part of being dead? It isn't escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record.

"The best part about being dead...is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you 'no.'



"6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.

"The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will."

Don't take their word for it, though. Here's the official trailer.

*It's a joke. We know there are only 14.

