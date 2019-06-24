Ryan Reynolds, World's Most Sarcastic Man, Is Now Trolling All Of Us Via Amazon Reviews

At this point, we're not sure that Ryan Reynolds is even capable of communicating in anything other than sarcastic quips, so it's not much of a surprise to find out he's found a new platform to channel his trolling.

The Deadpool actor - who apparently has more in common with his superhero alter ego than originally thought - is also the owner and chairman of Aviation Gin.

It's a company he's not afraid to find unusual ways to promote; a couple of months ago, he roped Hugh Jackman in to film an ad for the product, which was basically a complete takedown by Jackman.

But now Reynolds has apparently taken things into his own hands, outing himself as posting fake reviews on Amazon under the name "Champ Nightengale".

It's not so much a review as the plot of a questionable, straight-to-TV movie.

"I just tried Aviation Gin for the first time," Nightengale's review begins. "Normally, I don't gravitate toward celebrity brands, but I'd read the Gin was one of the highest rated ever.

"I loved it and hated it. What?! Let me explain."

Ol' Champ goes on to explain that he loved it because it "was the smoothest gin" he'd ever tried, but that he wasn't a fan of the moment "that bubbly and illusory sense of well-being turned into a bit of a blur".

"When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes," the review continues.

"Even my shoes! I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I've always been sensitive to light) but also because I don't live in Seattle.

"I live in Coral Gables, Florida.

"Also, it's important to note, until that morning, I'd never met anyone named Linda."

Ba-dum-tish.