Rymill Hall Upgrade Begins

Works have commenced on a project to upgrade Rymill Hall in Penola this week.

The project is one of a number of major capital upgrade projects in Council’s 2019/20 budget and involves the construction of disabled toilet and baby change facilities and disability access to the hall, as well as some fire safety upgrades, a new building entrance plus a full external repaint.

“Rymill Hall is a significant community facility that does not comply with current standards. The plans for the new disabled toilet facilities, disability access into and throughout the hall and fire safety upgrades have been designed to bring the building into line with current legislation,” Council’s Acting Director Engineering Services, Lauren Oxlade said.

“As the works are quite extensive the hall will need to be closed to the public for the duration of the project. It is expected that the works should be completed mid-March, at which time we will be able to re-open the hall to the public,” she added.

“We thank the community for their patience during this time and invite anyone with questions to see Council's website for information or contact our office on 8733 0901.”