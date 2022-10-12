SA Aged Care Providers Sanctioned By Commission

Inadequate aged care facilities in South Australia are currently under sanctions or special measures after the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission found they were failing in multiple areas.

Audits by the watchdog revealed residents were left suffering in pain, left sitting in their faeces, not attending to wounds correctly and using drugs to keep them sedated.

Six providers are currently sanctioned including Aminya Village Hostel, Anglicare SA in Elizabeth East, Naracoorte Health Service, Reynella Lodge, St Pauls Lutheran Hostel and The Oaks Aged Care Facility.

Whistle-blowers from Anglicare SA’s Elizabeth East residence revealed the horrendous conditions endured by both workers and residents.

“All staff were stressed to the max, no time for meal break or even a drink,” a staff member claimed.

“At the end of this shift we were all totally exhausted with every part of our bodies aching, and feeling so sad for the residents we are meant to care for.”

All the facilities have agreed to take on extra staff training while some homes have had subsidy payments for new residents paused until quality of care improves.

