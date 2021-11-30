SA Attorney-General Suspended Following State Parliament Motion

South Australia’s Attorney-General Vickie Chapman has been suspended from state parliament over the Kangaroo Island Port decision.

Ms Chapman is suspended from parliament for six days after Crossbench MPs sided with Labor to pass a motion 23 votes to 22, finding her guilty of deliberately misleading parliament.

The motion follows from parliament statements the Attorney-General made in relation to her decision to refuse a $40 million timber port on Kangaroo Island on environmental grounds when she was the Planning Minister.

The motion found her statements misled parliament as she had a conflict of interest in the form of long-held family property on the island, near a timber plantation that would have been logged and sent to the proposed port.

Ms Chapman has opted to stand aside rather than resign as attorney-general as the SA ombudsman investigates the matter.

