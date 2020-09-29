SA author Leonie Kelsall to launch debut novel

South Australian author Leonie Kelsall will visit Mount Gambier on Wednesday 30 September to launch her debut novel.

Mount Gambier Library will host author Leonie Kelsall for the launch of her debut novel The Farm at Peppertree Crossing on Wednesday 30 September at 7:00pm. Described by leading book publishers Allen & Unwin as a “brilliant new voice”, Leonie’s in conversation event will be held at City Hall.

The first print run of the book sold out in just two weeks after its release and was ranked number three in the national top ten bestsellers in romance.

“Rural Romance novels continue to be one of our most popular genre and Leonie has drawn on her real life experiences with her rural upbringing as inspiration,” Library Programs Team Leader Kristi Brooks said.

“The Farm at Peppertree Crossing is a captivating story of family, friendship and forgiveness. After a fractured childhood spent in foster homes, city-girl Roni has convinced herself that she has no need for anyone – other than her rescued street cat, and her unborn baby who she’s determined will feel all the love she’s been denied.”

Based in South Australia, Leonie divides her time between her professional counselling practice in the Adelaide Hills and her childhood farm.

This is a free event with limited tickets available due to COVID-19 restrictions. Book online www.mountgambier.com.au/library or phone Mount Gambier Library on 8721 2540.