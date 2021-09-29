SA Begins Rapid COVID Tests For Interstate Truck Drivers Entering The Border

South Australia are set to introduce a new 'rapid' COVID-19 test across the border, as the current travel exemption system is reviewed.

SA Health says the special testing will be used for interstate truck drivers who are not yet fully vaccinated, or those of which do not have evidence of a negative result in the past 72 hours.

According to reports, the new testing method will produce results within 20 minutes, which would be followed by a PCR nose swab for confirmation.

To avoid the risk of potential spread, truck drivers receive their results via SMS text - but results from the rapid test will arrive much sooner.

SA Health says there is a risk of a false positive and negative results with the rapid antigen test, explaining it can’t be used as a lone diagnosis. “These tests have been implemented at some South Australian border sites because they are easy to perform and provide a rapid result,” an SA Pathology spokeswoman said. Therapeutic Goods Administration Professor John Skerritt said the regulator will work with manufacturers, states and territory leaders to ensure rapid-antigen test kits will become available in Australian homes from November. The DIY tests are available across the UK and US, but are only currently used in Australia under medical supervision. “it is anticipated that 70 per cent of Australians across the country will be double vaccinated, triggering phase B of the National plan by the end of October,” Mr Skerritt said.