SA Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier Has COVID-19

SA Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier is one of the 4,172 people to test positive with COVID-19 today.

She has very mild symptoms, in what is her first time testing positive.

Spurrier attended cabinet's emergency managament council (EMC), where it is believed she wore a mask while providing updated case modelling which revealed the state's COVID-19 hospitalisations will pass 400 in the upcoming weeks.

However, she did not attend a press conference scheduled after the council meeting

Spurrier had her fourth vaxx last week ahead of visiting a relative interstate at the weekend.

On Tuesday the CHO released a statement that it was important for everyone to get tested for COVID-19 even with minimal symptoms present.

She also encouraged wearing masks to avoid passing on Covid if you don't realise you are positive.

Spurrier will work from home fulfilling her work as chief public health officer while in isolation.

