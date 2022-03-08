SA Health Crisis In The Spotlight After Patients Ramped Outside Flinders Overnight

There are more claims South Australia's ambulance service is overstretched as several patients were left to wait in vehicles outside Flinders Medical Centre on Monday afternoon.

An ongoing issue, ambulance delays, ramping, and hospital overcrowding are just some of the major issues playing out ahead of the state election.

Not isolated to any one service, ramping is occurring across Flinders, Royal Adelaide, and Queen Elizabeth hospitals.

Shadow Health Minister Chris Picton said it’s getting to a point where there were no available ambulances to send out to life-threatening emergencies.

"The last couple of weeks have been significantly bad since elective surgery has resumed at public hospitals. This sees patients stuck in ambulances for longer, but it also means people who call Triple 0 are waiting longer for an ambulance to arrive."

"We still have absolutely shocking ramping in South Australia,” he declared. "In the last year, compared to four years ago, ramping is five times higher than it was at the same levels.”

Dr Michael Edmonds, from the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, told ABC News that "a day where we don't ramp is odd".

"This has been going on for longer than this government and governments before. It's been tracking this way for many years."

With the March 19 election only days away, both parties have promised a big spend, to alleviate the ongoing issue.

Dr Edmonds said that an overhaul of the health system along with greater investment across hospitals, community care, aged care, disability, and mental health could see ramping a thing of the past.

"I have to have hope that we can do better, and we can improve," he told the ABC.

"When it fails, there are people that will die because we aren't able to provide the care the system needs to.”

"I don't think we should resign ourselves to this being the health system going forward," Dr Edmonds said.

In late February, Premier Steven Marshall pledged $123 million funding injection across four of Adelaide's public hospitals, while Labor earlier promised 300 new hospital beds and 100 new doctors in a bid to alleviate South Australia’s ambulance ramping crisis.

