SA Health Reports State-High 13 Covid Deaths On Australia Day

Premier Steven Marshall confirmed seven Covid-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, with six added on from the previous day.

"We don't want people to be alarmed about 13," Marshall said.

"There were just seven reported in the last 24 hours and even some of those don't relate to deaths in the last 24 hours."

Sadly, It takes the total deaths in SA to 87 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Premier cited a "full reconciliation" of aged-care deaths as the extra numbers.

"There is no requirement when people die to report through to the COVID team, so sometimes it comes through very late," Marshall said.

"Sometimes it doesn't come through at all, so we've gone proactively out."

The total number of active cases of 26,574 is trending down, as the state recorded 2,401 new cases as of 8pm Tuesday evening.

288 patients are in hospital, 26 of whom are intensive care and four using ventilators.

