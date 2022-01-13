SA Kids Prepare For Remote Learning As Cases Plateau

South Australia reported 3,669 new infections on Thursday and sadly two Covid-related deaths.

It marks a slight dip in cases from 3,715 infections reported the day before.

There are currently 225 people in hospital with Covid, while 26 of those are in ICU and seven patients are on ventilators.

The new cases were detected from more than 20,000 tests collected on Wednesday, while 16,577 booster vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs.

Rapid antigen tests (RAT) data collection commenced today at 7am, however SA Health have released figures on how many thousands have been dispensed.

It comes as premier Steven Marshall confirmed schools will reopen on January 31 for children of essential workers and vulnerable children.

With term one 'significantly disrupted', Mr Marshall said the hybrid model was the best option given the rapid spread of the virus just as children have only become eligible for the vaccine.

Students from Reception, Years 1, 7, 8 and 12 will commence a staggered return to face-to-face learning from February 2, while remaining years will start online learning.

“We know that we will be able to keep South Australia safe,” the premier said.

All students are then expected to return to face-to-face learning on February 14.

