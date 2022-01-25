SA Launches New Monitoring Program As Cases Dip

South Australia has recorded five Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as intensive care admissions drop.

The festival state reported 1,869 new infections on Tuesday, the lowest number recorded since December 30, when 1374 cases were recorded.

The new cases were detected from 9,733 PCR tests administered on Monday.

SA Health has confirmed there are 287 people in hospital with Covid, with 32 of those in intensive care, while five require a ventilator.

Of those hospitalised, 164 people are fully vaccinated, 45 patients are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and 78 have an unknown vaccination status.

The total number of active cases across the state is 30,641.

Meanwhile, Premier Steven Marshall has announced a new phone monitoring program for South Australians with Covid.

Under the $2.3 million Wellbeing SA program, a vulnerable patient's medical signs and mental health status will be monitored, as well as their access to food, medication, and other services.

If a person is deemed more at risk, officials can admit patients to the My Home Hospital program.

“This new phone monitoring program will assist those people who require a bit more support at home while doing the right thing and isolating to protect the health of other South Australians,” Marshall said.

Under the new scheme Covid-positive South Australians will be called twice daily for monitoring.

