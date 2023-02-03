SA Makes Ambitious Bid To Poach SCG New Year's Test

South Australia's cricket body is making a bold play to snatch the New Year's Test from Sydney, and host it at the Adelaide Oval.

Premier Peter Malinauskas has thrown his support behind the South Australian Cricket Association's bid, approaching Cricket Australia to pinch the match.

Historically, the match has been played at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the third test of the men's summer on home soil.

"We believe SACA's got a compelling case in front of Cricket Australia that shows that our premium product deserves premium scheduling," SACA president Will Rayner reportedly said

A Cricket Australia representative confirmed the state had "received interest" about poaching the event.

"I think the SACA is pushing their case and I've certainly engaged with SACA and I'm happy to assist where we can."

However, former Australian captain Michael Clarke, slammed the proposal.

"Not happening," Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast.

"Can’t take Boxing Day from the MCG and you can’t take New Year’s away from the SCG, absolute no-brainer. The day that stops is the day Test cricket is finished in this country."

"Their Test match is perfect, when they’ve got it, under lights, it’s perfect, it’s working so well. Why would they want to change that?"

The Adelaide Test currently hosts a pink ball day-night match.

