SA MFS Boosting firefighting effort

The SA Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) is urging fit, community-minded women and men in regional SA to join their local fire stations as retained firefighters.

Retained (part-time) firefighting crews in regional fire stations respond to emergencies in their community, ranging from house and business fires to Hazmat and road crash rescues.

The MFS is seeking retained (part-time) firefighters in these locations:

Far North and Eyre MFS

Peterborough

Port Augusta

Port Lincoln

Whyalla

Riverland and Central MFS

Berri

Kapunda

Renmark

Limestone Coast MFS

Mount Barker

Mount Gambier

Murray Bridge

Victor Harbor

Yorke and Mid North MFS

Moonta

Wallaroo

Port Pirie



MFS Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Regional Operations Dave Colliar said serving the community should be in the heart of every recruit.

“Challenges presented to today’s retained firefighters are demanding but the role is also very rewarding,” MFS A/ACFO Colliar said.

“We hope to find women and men who will not only serve the local community but will also bring credit to themselves and the fire service.

“Having new recruits on board will help boost the current firefighting effort, giving existing crews more flexibility with leave while keeping the community safe.”

MFS retained firefighters often have alternative primary employment and they are encouraged to have a good rapport with their employers so they can be allowed to leave at a moment’s notice during emergency incidents.

MFS retained firefighters are paid for responding to incidents and for attending training, in addition to being paid a retainer.

The MFS is looking for male and female recruits who have the physical strength, live close to the station (within 10 minutes) and enjoy a challenge.

Extensive training will be provided, and recruits will gain experience by working alongside seasoned firefighters.

The MFS is committed to a diverse workforce and encourages people to challenge their potential, particularly women and culturally diverse people. More information about entry requirements here.

Interested applicants:

Please email your resume to the MFS Regional Office: [email protected]

Phone enquiries for Far North and Eyre, Yorke and Mid North, Limestone Coast MFS, please contact 8725 1330. For Riverland and Central MFS, please contact 8586 3577.