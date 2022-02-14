SA Opposition's Pledge To Bring Back Adelaide 500 Event

South Australian opposition leader Peter Malinauskas has laid the foundations for Adelaide 500 to return in 2022, if they prevail in the upcoming state election.

After being axed in October 2020, the Adelaide circuit could return as the Supercars season finale for December 1 to 4.

The commitment has been welcomed by motorsport fans and musicians, Malinauskas says it'll produce great excitement remembering the glory days of Adelaide 500.

"If Labor wins next month’s State Election, we will see Supercars returning to the streets of Adelaide before the end of the year," he said.

"The return of the Adelaide 500 would deliver a much-needed boost to CBD hotels, cafes, restaurants, bars and the city economy more broadly.

"The return of the Adelaide 500 is a key plank of my plan for the future of major events in South Australia."

Last October, Premier Steven Marshall declared the event "unviable" in the midst of pandemic uncertainty.

Supercars veteran Brad Jones added that having the event return to Adelaide "would be a clear highlight of the season".

"Adelaide provides a very demanding circuit, huge crowds, and non-stop entertainment for the fans.

"As a driver I loved racing there, the fans are so engaging. It’s such a great spectacle and sorely missed from our current calendar.

"As a team owner it’s among the best of the best and with the right team behind it again it will be a brilliant end to the season."

The discussion around the cost of reviving the event is still to be determined, as Labor make a significant push in the ballot play.

