SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens Breaks Down What You Need To Know About SA's COVID Restrictions

South Australian police commissioner Grant Stevens has urged the state to knuckle down for the next six days to get ahead of the cluster of coronavirus cases in the state.

The state will enter a harsh lockdown labelled a "circuit breaker" for six days starting Thursday, in response to 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven suspected cases.

Stevens joined the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars on Wednesday night and gave a message to the state

"This is going to be tough on a lot of people," he said.

"We have to do this together. It is only six days at this stage. Let's just knuckle under and get this done so we can get back to where we were before the weekend."

GRANT STEVENS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: