SA Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing at Parafield Gardens

Police in South Australia are investigating the death of a man at Parafield Gardens on Wednesday, after responding to calls of a stabbing.

Sadly, a 47-year-old man was found with a torso wound and died at the scene.

Around 6pm, police were called to Ormsby Avenue following several reports.

Detectives from the Northern District and Forensic Response Officers attended the scene to open an investigation.

According to neighbours in the quiet suburban street, the man was a "recluse" and didn't mix with others in the area.

Police are yet to work out if the injury was self-inflicted or if the circumstances of the incident are suspicious.

Officers are checking CC-TV footage, the property had a number of cameras.

