SA Police Seize 80kg Cannabis In Northern Suburbs Raid

A manhunt is underway after police uncovered more than 80kg of cannabis in a northern suburbs raid.

During a property search at a Para Hills address about 8am Monday, SA Police discovered 19 plants and 80kg of dried cannabis.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

At the time of the bust, no-one was at home, driving further investigations.

The record haul of marijuana comes after SA Police seized bags of cannabis stored in multiple hotel rooms across Adelaide during April.

A NSW man, 23, was arrested over the seizures.

Detectives in the same month, also seized a large hydroponic cannabis crop including 163 mature cannabis plants and about 150kg of dried cannabis from a warehouse in Thebarton.

Later that week, another police raid in a Welland warehouse secured a second cannabis crop including 18 plants and about half a kilogram of cannabis bud.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr