SA Premier Set To Announce $500 Million Hospital Upgrades

South Australian premier Steven Marshall will announce today a $500m hospital expansion across Adelaide.

Hospitals flagged as likely to be included in the mega upgraded include Noarlunga, Modbury, and the Queen Elizabeth.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Today's announcement, according to News Corp will also include the launch of a "significant" mental health package.

The Marshall government's big spend on hospitals and Covid is tipped to outstrip Labor’s central campaign issue.

It has the potential to redirect attention away from recent criticism of the $662m Riverbank Arena, which Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas said should come second to much needed health spending.

Mr Malinauskas launched the oppositions campaign on Sunday, delivering Labor’s pledge to open 98 mental health beds in a new $182m promise.

In a bid to address SA's crippling health system, Labor promised 300 extra public hospital beds to ease the pressure on emergency departments and in turn reduce the chronic ambulance ramping.

Ensuring that accolades remain with the sitting party, Health Minister Stephen Wade said the Liberal government's announcement today also going to help tackle ramping.

"We believe that the measures that we've taken over the last few months and in particular this investment today will continue to see positive progress in terms of ambulance services." - MP Wade

The Marshall government is also expected to announce a further $450m pledge to tackle the ongoing Omicron wave.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr