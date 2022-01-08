SA Records Five Deaths As Hospitalisation Numbers Rise

South Australia has recorded 4,274 new cases of COVID on Saturday, with five further deaths in the state.

There's been an increase in hospitalisations and those in intensive care.

Of the devastating five deaths, they include one person in their 50s, one in their 60s, 70s and two in their 90s.

Overall, there are 164 patients in hospital being treated for COVID.

The number of people in intensive care remains at 16, however two are now requiring a ventilator.

Premier Steven Marshall announced the figures, revealing the third booster shot is likely to be mandated for those in childcare and education sectors.

“Obviously we’re devastated with any death in South Australia and to have five having to be reported on the same day is extraordinarily sad,” Mr Marshall said.

Marshall said 80% of the patients in ICU were not vaccinated against the infection.

"My strong message again to South Australians is we've got to get ourselves vaccinated," he said.

