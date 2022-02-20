SA Regional & Rural Roads Get $52 Million Upgrade

South Australia's roads are about to receive a $52.69m injection to boost safety.

Sixteen projects will be fast-tracked across the state's regional and rural roads in a desperate bid to reduce trauma and save lives.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The funding will support road safety projects across the state, including:

safety treatments along the Eyre Highway between Ceduna to Head of Bight;

upgrades to priority sections of the Stuart Highway from North of Coober Pedy; and

works along the Barrier Highway from Burra to Cockburn

The Road Safety Program will see the federal government contributing $42.15m and the state government investing $10.54m.

Projects include delivering safety barriers, surface treatment, audio tactile line marking on edge and centre lines, shoulder sealing, lane widening, and pavement treatments – which will help reduce the occurrence of crashes, particularly run-off-road crashes

Boosting the local economy with 200 jobs, Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said the upgrades will generate new opportunities for businesses and suppliers.

“One life lost on Australian roads is one too many, which is why we are delivering this funding to improve roads right across the nation,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“We are investing in shovel-ready projects that can get underway quickly, saving lives sooner while supporting local construction jobs, businesses and the economy.

“Better road infrastructure will keep motorists and freight moving safely and efficiently, reducing the number of tragedies on our roads and driving our nation’s productivity," Mr Joyce said.

South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Corey Wingard said that every South Australian has the right to get home safely, which is why these road safety works are crucial.

“By making these upgrades to regional roads like shoulder sealing, installing physical barriers to prevent crashes and creating raised pedestrian crossings, we are moving towards our ultimate goal of having no South Australians facing injuries or fatalities on our roads,” Mr Wingard said.

“Our country roads were neglected for years by the former Labor government but we recognise the critical role they play and that’s why we’re investing in the regions to improve road safety and also create jobs.” - Minister Wingard

The new projects are expected to be delivered later this year.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.