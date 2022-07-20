SA Rocket Missions Approved For Take-Off

Two sub-orbital rockets will be launched from South Australia after the federal government approved the missions.

The experimental Kestrel I rockets will fly along sub-orbital trajectories to test their designs under various operating conditions.

The rockets will be launched from the Whalers Way complex on Eyre Peninsula in the next few months and are manufactured by ATSpace with the spaceport provided by Southern Launch.

From the ground, data of the noise made during lift-off will be recorded to help future launches and operations of Whalers Way.

Southern Launch Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Damp said the developing SA’s space industry.

“Southern Launch is committed to advancing a sustainable local space launch industry in Australia,” he said.

“This industry will create new high-paying, skilled jobs for regional and rural Australians and in doing so, will advance Australia’s science and technology capabilities.”

ATSpace Chief Executive Officer Yen-Sen Chen said demonstrating the capabilities of the Kestrel I rockets would help the company lead the way in Australia’s upcoming space industry.

“These two sub-orbital launches will provide us with valuable data to validate our future Kestrel V orbital design,” he said.

“They are the gateway to ATSpace’s growth and future investment in Australia and jobs for Australians.

“Launching into space is a challenging task for any launch vehicle company. It’s only possible to attain the technical maturity through well-planned test launches.”

